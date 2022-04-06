Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$772.73.

EDV stock opened at C$30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$25.50 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

