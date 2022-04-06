Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2,850.00 price target on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.73.

Shares of EDV opened at C$30.86 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

