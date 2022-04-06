Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $25,440.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

