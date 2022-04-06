Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BiomX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

