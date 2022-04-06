Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core & Main, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Core & Main in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.