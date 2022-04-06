Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 142,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 313,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 192.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eros STX Global by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Eros STX Global by 554.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

