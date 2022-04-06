Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 1,186,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 983,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.87.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

