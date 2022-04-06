Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Esken Limited (LON:ESKNGet Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 1,186,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 983,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.87.

About Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

