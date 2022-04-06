Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

