Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,147 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

