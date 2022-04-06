Evercore ISI Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

