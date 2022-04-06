Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

