Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market cap of $289.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

