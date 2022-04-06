Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) vs. Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Financial Survey

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -15.38 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.77 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.49

Tanzanian Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tanzanian Gold and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Excellon Resources -152.21% -38.69% -21.33%

Volatility & Risk

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

