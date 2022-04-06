Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 500,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

