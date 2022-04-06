Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.