FG Merger Corp’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU) Quiet Period To End on April 6th

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. FG Merger had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGMCU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. FG Merger has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

