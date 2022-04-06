Financial Review: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tesla alerts:

40.6% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tesla and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 7 15 0 2.23 Rivian Automotive 0 4 12 0 2.75

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $935.47, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 93.21, indicating a potential upside of 120.94%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Tesla.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesla and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $53.82 billion 20.36 $5.52 billion $4.90 222.71 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 690.62 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 10.25% 20.36% 9.68% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tesla beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.