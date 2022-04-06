First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Financial Review

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.44 $14.19 million $0.98 10.32 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 4.05 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -11.28

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.80% 9.35% 0.76% Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.