First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $183,267.21 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

