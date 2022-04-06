First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $65.50 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.50.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.45.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.