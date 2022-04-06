First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $62.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 350,098 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,420,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

