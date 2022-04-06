First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.22. Approximately 1,418,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,833,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.