First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Get First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.28% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.