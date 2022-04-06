Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.