Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

SVVC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.