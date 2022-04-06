Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.78. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 271,930 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.36 million, a P/E ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

