Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock opened at $165.74 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after buying an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

