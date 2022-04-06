Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $622,600.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $622,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flywire by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Flywire by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

