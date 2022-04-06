ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FORG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

