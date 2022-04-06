Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.