Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 998,370 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after acquiring an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

