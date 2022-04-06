Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

