Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Full House Resorts worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Full House Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.