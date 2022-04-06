FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Issued By B. Riley

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

GTBP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.40. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

