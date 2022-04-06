FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

NYSE VTR opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 440.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

