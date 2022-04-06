FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Reduced by Cormark

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark has a “Reduce” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XBC. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

TSE:XBC opened at C$2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$369.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.62. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

