Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.22. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 61,694 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.