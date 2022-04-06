Galiano Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.10.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

