Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.29 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

