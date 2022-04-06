Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.45

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and traded as low as $31.24. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 29,051 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

