Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.79

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.79 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 303,936 shares traded.

GEMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £86.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

