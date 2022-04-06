Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $316.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

