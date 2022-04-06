Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.23. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

