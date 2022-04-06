Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.77. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

