Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of DNA opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

