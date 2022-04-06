GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.27) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.78). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,597.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,554.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

