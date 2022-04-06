Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC began coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,725.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

