Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 590. The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 476885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

