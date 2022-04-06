Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.01

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 2868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

