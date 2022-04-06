Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

