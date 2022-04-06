Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.